DeSantis Tries To Explain Away Letting One Million COVID Tests Expire

Governor Ron DeSantis tried to explain why Florida let a million COVID tests expire.

“[Division of Emergency Management] has been asking about that for many, many weeks anticipating that,” DeSantis said Friday. “Basically, the way they [the federal government] do this is they always want to have enough tests if people need them, they send them down … the results of that is we had a stockpile, but no one really wanted them for many, many months.”

DeSantis could have asked another state if they needed any tests instead of just letting them rot away. He certainly has no cause for whining about lack of availability now.

MAGA wingnuts never complained when traitor Trump bitched and moaned about "too much testing, the more people you test the worse the Covid figures are the country." What he meant was the worse it was for his reelection campaign.

But whatever.

One of Ron's Democratic challengers, Nikki Fried, pointed out the unused Covid tests.

Fried’s Thursday press conference prompted further pushback from Department of Health Communications Director Jeremy Redfern, who last week tweeted that Fried needed to “turn on the blinker and get back in her lane,” a sentiment he doubled down on after Guthrie confirmed that up to one million tests expired in a warehouse. “And I’ll say it again: Nikki Fried needs to turn on that blinker and get back in her lane,” Redfern tweeted Thursday.

Florida is anti-science. Officially anti-science. "The Florida guidance to not get tested if you are asymptomatic, even if you’ve come into close contact with someone who has the virus, is at odds with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also recommends those without symptoms quarantine for five days if they test positive because they can still spread the virus."

This along with their absurdity-spewing state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. What a way to be pro-sickness for your own citizens.

As Omicron surges, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state is working to "unwind" the COVID "testing psychology" that the federal government has prioritized. pic.twitter.com/cju0o1uVJm — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2022

Florida, for the sake of your own lives, vote these dimwits out of office.