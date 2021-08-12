Politics
Husband Of Woman Fighting Breast Cancer Destroys 'Logic' Of Anti-Vaxxers

"Stop running to the hospital and putting everyone else at risk... because your dumb ass is too stupid to get a vaccine," said Jason Arena as his wife had to be discharged early to make room for ever more COVID patients.
Jason Arena has a question for all those Anti-vaxxers out there now filling up the hospitals (paraphrased): "What's your fucking deal, anyway? Because this shit is outta control."

Eloquently expressed frustration that we're all feeling these days.

Source: The Daily Mail

The husband of a stage-four breast cancer sufferer has delivered a powerful message to anti-vaxxers after his wife was discharged early from hospital because it was overrun by unvaccinated Covid patients.

North Carolina excavator Jason Arena hit out at vaccine sceptics after doctors made his wife leave hospital early to make room for an influx of patients suffering from Covid-19.

He mocked the hypocrisy of coronavirus patients refusing to listen to medical advice and get vaccinated, but then 'running to the hospital' and clogging up wards when they caught the virus.
...
“I wanna talk about this whole not getting vaccinated and then running to the hospital when you get the virus-thing. If you don't trust doctors enough to take their advice and get the vaccine, then why do you trust doctors once you catch COVID?"

