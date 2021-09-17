Politics
'Alabama Pickers,' Staunch Anti-Vaxxers, Both Dead Of COVID

YouTube stars Tristan and Dusty Graham, known for reselling found treasures, have both died within a couple of weeks of each other.
By Ed Scarce
By Ed Scarce
YouTube stars Tristan and Dusty Graham have both died within a couple of weeks of each other. As is typical, a GoFundMe page was set up, this time by husband Tristan while he was in the hospital to cover the funeral expenses for his wife Dusty. Unbeknownst to him, he was also asking for his own funeral expenses.

Source: AL.com

A married Alabama couple known for their reselling videos on YouTube under the name “Alabama Pickers” have both died of COVID.

Dusty and Tristan Graham lived in Huntsville, where they would often post videos about various tips and tricks to reselling vintage items like clothes and home decor. They sold on eBay under the username, bama4348.

Dusty died Thursday, almost three weeks after his wife did, according to the GoFundMe page set up by one of their children.

Their YouTube channel is now deleted, as is Tristan's last video where he talks about finding his wife dead at home and asking for help with funeral expenses. In the video above, captured by VAXX Man, connected to the website SORRYANTIVAXXER.COM, he says this:

“I’ve got my own passport. It’s called the ‘Bill of Rights,’” Dusty said in the video around the 41:30 mark. “I think this will be all behind us in a couple of years.”

Dusty later spelled out the word vaccine and said that it was actually a form of immunity therapy they were giving people.

Less than a month after this video was posted they were both dead.

