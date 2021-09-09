Politics
Howard Stern Laughs At Anti-Vax Right-Wing Radio Hosts Who Died

“F*ck 'em, f*ck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already," spat Stern derisively.
In recent weeks we've seen a rash of conservative talk radio hosts die from COVID after railing against masks, vaccines, and other preventative measures, often promoting harmful snake oil remedies instead. Howard Stern clearly has no time for such "idiots" who refused to get vaccinated

Source: Mediaite

Legendary shock-jock Howard Stern laughed at and mocked right-wing radio hosts who have died of Covid after preaching against vaccines, and made a forceful case that the vaccines should be mandatory.

On Tuesday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, the host gleefully derided the recent slew of conservative radio hosts who railed against masks or vaccines or both, only to later become sick and die of the disease.

“It’s really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated. They were they were on fire, these guys, it was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.'” Stern said, laughing several times.

After some more crosstalk with Robin Quivers, Stern finished with a call for mandatory vaccination.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern asked. “Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

