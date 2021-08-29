Media Bites
Conservative Radio Host And Anti-Vaxxer Dies From COVID

Marc Bernier, a talk radio host in Daytona Beach for 30 years, died after a three-week battle with COVID-19.
By Ed Scarce
Conservative Radio Host And Anti-Vaxxer Dies From COVID
Image from: The Marc Bernier Show

After spending the last three weeks of his life in a hospital ICU, Marc Bernier died last night. He was staunchly anti-vaccine and paid the price for his beliefs.

Source: Daytona Beach News-Journal

Marc Bernier, a talk radio host in Daytona Beach for 30 years, died after a three-week battle with COVID-19, WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announced on Twitter Saturday night.

Bernier, 65, of Ormond Beach, has been remembered in recent days as a conservative who sought out and aired others' points of view while airing a morning comment, three-hour afternoon show, weekend shows and specials, such as remote town halls and political debates. He interviewed countless governors, senators, mayors, sheriffs, journalists, historians and authors. He also was an outspoken opponent of vaccinations.

Back in December, when the vaccines were just coming into use Bernier made clear he was opposed to them.

When Bernier reunited with Gates for their pilot show on Dec. 19, the Pfizer vaccine had only gotten its initial approval about a week earlier. Gates asked Bernier whether he would get the jab.

Bernier responded: “I’m not taking it.”

Gates: “Come on!”

Bernier: “Are you kidding me? Mr. Anti-Vax? Jeepers.”

Gates: Ever?

Bernier: “No.”

So it goes.

Less than a month after he tweeted this foolishness he would be dead.

