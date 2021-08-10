Politics
Conservative Radio Host Hospitalized With COVID

Marc Bernier of WNDB in Daytona Beach often made anti-vaccine comments on air. It's believed he was unvaccinated.
By Ed Scarce
Another prominent anti-vaxxer in Florida gets a rude dose of reality and winds up hospitalized. It's believed that Bernier was unvaccinated as he often made disparaging remarks about the vaccine and masks while on air.

Source: Daytona Beach News-Journal

DAYTONA BEACH -- Longtime radio talk-show host Marc Bernier has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a top official at WNDB (1150 AM, 93.5 FM).

"I don't have an update on him at this point, other than he has been hospitalized," said Mark McKinney, the station's operations director.

Bernier has been a fixture there for three decades.

While he did not have specific knowledge of Bernier's vaccination status, McKinney said that the host has made his anti-vaccination opinions well known on the air.

"If you've listened to his show, you've heard him talk about how anti-vaccine he is on the air," said McKinney.

Bernier wasn't exactly shy about his voicing his disdain for masks or the vaccine. This is a recent tweet, comparing mandates to Nazism. Nikki Fried is Florida's Agricultural Commissioner and a Democrat running against Ron DeSantis.

Bernier's show will be replaced by The Sean Hannity Show, which tells you what kind of station WNDB is.

