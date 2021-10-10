Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Unvaxxed COVID Denier Allen West Hospitalized With COVID

Texas gubernatorial candidate, NRA board member, conspiracy theorist Allen West has been hospitalized with COVID, pneumonia and low oxygen levels.
By Heather
Unvaxxed COVID Denier Allen West Hospitalized With COVID
Image from: Screengrab

Texas gubernatorial candidate, NRA board member, conspiracy theorist Allen West has been hospitalized with COVID, pneumonia and low oxygen levels. Don't worry though, he says it's not serious:

He also claims he's been taking unproven drugs to ward off the virus:

Right-winger Allen West said Saturday that after not getting vaccinated and using unproven drugs to prevent COVID, he has contracted the virus and will likely be hospitalized with pneumonia and low oxygen.

The details came in a Twitter thread several hours after West announced he had COVID symptoms and was suspending in-person events for his Texas gubernatorial campaign.

The Trump-loving ex-congressman said he and his wife, Angela, who is vaccinated but also got infected, were treated with monoclonal antibodies, which can help stave off severe disease if used early enough.

“There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95,” West wrote.

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

Being admitted to the hospital means it is serious. If he gets better it's going to be due to receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment he and his wife received on Saturday evening.

Nothing like another anti-vax COVID denier taking up hospital resources, but apparently that's a badge of honor these days with right-wingers.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team