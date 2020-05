No one is immune.

Source: NBC News

Prominent U.S. virologist Joseph Fair has fallen sick with the coronavirus, he said Wednesday on Twitter.

The scientist, also a contributor for NBC News, has been hospitalized and said he was "not out of the woods yet," as he urged Americans to continue social distancing.

"I used max precautions, but still managed to contract it. Back as soon as I’m able, friends. #StaySafe," he tweeted.