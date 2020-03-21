Dr. Joseph Fair: Trump Speaks To His 'Cult-like Followers' Instead Of All Americans

Dr. Fair didn't mince his words this morning with Ali Velshi. The crisis in leadership in the United States fundamentally undermines our ability to deal with the very real threat of the Coronavirus, COVID-19. And in many ways, Trump is as much a threat as the virus itself because he's spreading disinformation at this critical moment, making Americans more unsafe.

Fair's saying Trump is speaking to his "cult-like followers" instead of being straight with the American public will no doubt raise ire of State Television. And Fair showed contempt for sending medical staff out there without the proper equipment to fight this war. Unconscionable, he called it.

Source: Raw Story

On MSNBC Saturday, medical expert Dr. Joseph Fair suggested that President Donald Trump’s pressers themselves are putting America at risk — because he is misinforming the public and a number of his supporters will believe every word of his speeches. “We get conflicting messages between what’s happening on the ground versus what you see in a White House briefing,” said Fair, speaking with host Ali Velshi. “And that leads to, you know, half of the people not taking this seriously because, you know, there are cult-like followers of every White House briefing, they take every word of that for truth.” “All you have to do is walk into a hospital to see that that is not the reality on the ground, and so you listen to your troops on the ground if you’re in a war, and we’re in a wartime situation with this disease,” added Fair.

