Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another." -- Charles Dickens
By driftglassDecember 26, 2024

Seasonally appropriate music from Robert Earl Keen. "Merry Christmas from the Family."

3 Quarks Daily: Understanding Santa and A Wish for the New Year.

Left Jabs: Don’t Let the New York Times Do Your Thinking.

Stumbling and Mumbling: Repairing the public sphere.

Attention space nerds! The fastest human-made object ever made flies closer to the Sun than we've ever been.

