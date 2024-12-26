Idiot Who Can't Wipe His Own Ass Will Pull Out Of WHO

El Cheato's transition team is laying the groundwork for the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization on the first day of his second term, according to a health law expert familiar with the discussions. Of course he is, he's an idiot! Via Reuters:

"I have it on good authority that he plans to withdraw, probably on Day One or very early in his administration," said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. [...] Trump has argued that the agency failed to hold China accountable for the early spread of COVID-19. He has repeatedly called the WHO a puppet of Beijing and vowed to redirect U.S. contributions to domestic health initiatives. [...] "The U.S. would lose influence and clout in global health and China would fill the vacuum. I can't imagine a world without a robust WHO. But U.S. withdrawal would severely weaken the agency," Gostin said.

Jesus Christ. He is so fucking stupid, which make him dangerous.

Here's what the WHO did

during the covid pandemic.

When bird flu, as is likely, turns into an international pandemic, who of the Trump minions will take over? Which of them are even competent? Will this be replaced with yet another Kushner graft machine?

Wear masks now. We can't afford to get sick, no competent person will be in charge.

While President-elect Trump is considering pulling the U.S.out of the World Health Organization, Europe has gained more influence with a $1 billion contribution from various countries and NGOs.The appointment of Kennedy as Secretary of Health marks a critical moment for global health and the U.S. — Ariana Niko (@ariananiko.bsky.social) 2024-12-25T00:40:41.613Z

It’s being reported that the Trump administration plans to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) on day one. This is not a huge surprise. But it IS an absolutely stupid and self-defeating move. And I say this as a longtime critic of the World Health Organization…🧵 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@craigspencer.bsky.social) 2024-12-22T19:26:03.722Z