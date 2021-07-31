Conservative Talk Show Host Phil Valentine Put On A Ventilator

You may remember Valentine as the conservative talk radio host who refused to get vaccinated, calling himself a skeptic. He's now been in the hospital a couple of weeks and needs to be placed on an ECMO machine, a sophisticated piece of medical equipment that goes far beyond a normal ventilator. They're reserved for the sickest of the sick and aren't at every hospital. Valentine needs to be moved.

His radio station have a "Pray for Phil" campaign going. Rather than slag a man on death's doorstep, I'll just mention that praying for a man who refused to get the vaccine, choosing instead a cocktail of high doses of Vitamin D and ivermectin, a drug commonly used to control parasites in animals, would be a really tall order.

Source: News Channel 5

Conservative talk radio host Phil Valentine remains hospitalized in his battle with COVID-19. According to a tweet from SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, he was placed on a ventilator earlier this week "out of an abundance of caution." His brother, Mark Valentine, shared an update on his condition on Friday, saying he needs to be placed on an ECMO machine. ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and is said to be similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used during open-heart surgery. “Phil made it through the nite [sic]. He needs to be on an EKMO [sic] machine which is lung part of a heart/lung machine. We’re trying to get him to a hospital with that equipment via helicopter. The protocol requires he be able to be on his back for several hours which I didn’t think he could do…but he did! We’re checking bed availability now and if he is a candidate for transport. It ain’t over,” Mark Valentine wrote.