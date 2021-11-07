Media Bites
Newsmax' Cortes Refuses To Say If He's Vaccinated

He probably is, but to get MAGA and antivaxxer support, Steve Cortes is playing a COVID martyr.
By John Amato
14 weeks ago by NewsHound Ellen
If you're a Republican and accused of sexual assault, abuse, serial lying, or any other immoral action, there is always a place for you to land in right-wing media.

Steve Cortes, a former Donald Trump adviser, claimed Trump's egregious refusal to condemn neo-Nazis — after the Charlottesville rally left Heather Heyer dead — was a hoax, while appearing on Prager U's propaganda piece, "The Charlottesville Hoax.”

Cortes was finally fired by CNN after he attacked media coverage of Trump’s “very fine people” remarks. Naturally, Newsmax welcomed him with open arms.

Since Newsmax is facing all sorts of legal woes, though, because of their lies about the 2020 presidential election, the extremist network has decided to comply with President Joe Biden 's vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. This is unacceptable to Cortes, and to get MAGA and antivaxxer support, Cortes is playing a martyr.

Cortez is refusing to say if he's been vaccinated, though. This makes me believe he has already been vaccinated, as it wouldn't fit with his martyrdom.

There is no privacy when it comes to an airborne infectious disease that has killed almost 800,000 Americans.

This vaccine issue is putting aside the fact that he supports an actual insurrection of the US government, which is click bait for wingnut media. Even when Cortes has encourages violent actions against a duly elected government, he's safe from consequences of those seditious actions.

At the very least, though, from a health and safety front, Cortes should be fired immediately if he doesn't comply, like every other antivaxx maniac who'd rather 'own the libs' than do the right thing during a world-wide pandemic.

