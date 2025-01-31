Kash Patel Gets His Words Thrown Back In His Face: 'Who, Me?'

Nope, no enemies list! No retribution!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 31, 2025

Kash Patel followed the lead of his hero through his nomination hearing yesterday: Deny, deny, deny! No, he never threatened retribution! He sees himself as Trump's personal avenger! Fuck this guy, he lies as easily as breathing. Via the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, insisted to deeply skeptical Democrats on Thursday that he did not have an “enemies list” and that the bureau under his leadership would not seek retribution against the president’s adversaries or launch investigations for political purposes.

“I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards,” Patel said at a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing at which support for the nominee broke along starkly partisan lines. “There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken.”

The reassurances were aimed at blunting a persistent line of attack from Democrats, who throughout the hearing confronted Patel with a vast catalog of prior incendiary statements on topics that they said made him unfit for the director’s job and raised alarming questions about his belief in conspiracy theories and loyalty to the president. Patel, for his part, sought to distance himself from his own words, accusing Democrats of taking them out of context, highlighting only snippets or misunderstanding his point.

Checking in on Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing:

Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T16:08:56.380Z

BREAKING: Senator Dick Durbin just destroyed Kash Patel for his comments calling Police officers at the Capitol on January 6th “Cowards in Uniform”.

Kash Patel belongs nowhere near the FBI.

Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T15:50:45.161Z

https://bsky.app/profile/artcandee.bsky.social/post/3lgybt47a7k2p

I find this video of FBI Director nominee Kash Patel disqualifying. Schiff should confront him about it during Patel's confirmation hearing tomorrow. Let's make this viral.

cc: @schiff.senate.gov @adamschiff.com

Scott Dworkin (@dworkin.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T14:10:49.125Z

