Fetterman Announces Decision On RJK, Jr. Tulsi Gabbard, And Vought

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman sure has been putting us through changes lately. In December, Fetterman claimed the federal cases against Hunter Biden and the New York hush-money case against Donald were both “politically motivated” and deserving of pardons. The Pennsylvania Democrat even went to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. In return, Donald lavished praise on Fetterman, a man he once accused, without evidence, of abusing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl.

He was the only Democrat in favor of several Trump cabinet appointments, including Attorney General Pam Bondi. But now he took to Bluesky and the BadApp to say he will vote against confirming former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as DNI and against confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as HHS secretary.

I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings. After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations.

He's also a no on Vought:

Last year, I called out the dangers of Project 2025 and the damage it’d do to our country. Americans were assured the Trump team had no ties to it—then nominated one of its authors to lead OMB. My view has not changed and I will be a hard NO on Mr. Vought. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@fetterman.senate.gov) 2025-02-06T21:16:14.185Z

Vought was confirmed by Senate Republicans, who seem OK with the Project 2025's co-author.

Kennedy's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, replied to Fetterman's post, calling the lawmaker a "lazy slob."

Fetterman toys with the ideal of being a strong American Man, but he is a lazy slob who can't get to the gym in spite of wearing gym clothes all day long. I do not expect someone who can't manage to dress themself to make good decisions, let alone those as important as the health… — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) February 7, 2025

How about the other wackadoodles, John? Bondi is corrupt. And, of course, he's been silent about unelected President Elon Musk digging around in our Treasury. It's as if we're watching the world's biggest heist in history, and he wasn't saying anything about it. Well done, though, about not voting for the brainworm guy and the Russian asset. It shouldn't have been a hard decision, though.

Jinkies, I wonder if it had anything to do with this:

On Wednesday, mounting anger and frustration among Democratic voters across Pennsylvania exploded into the streets. And while the main target was President Donald Trump, Democrats also had some choice words for one of their own: Sen. John Fetterman. “It seems like as soon as he went to Mar-a-Lago, things changed,” said Patty Lengel, who traveled from Lebanon, Pa., to take part in a Harrisburg protest. “He went down to kiss the ring.”

In downtown Pittsburg, demonstrators were chanting, “Fetterman! Fetterman! Do your job!”

Bluesky users were unforgiving:

I proudly voted or you, but your squishiness on the Trump coup has earned my eternal enmity. I’m a hard “yes” for your next primary opponent. — Roy Lewis (@rwlewis.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T00:44:18.767Z

Well, good for you, but you still sold us the fuck out. glad to hear you’re gonna do the right thing here. — Laura is union proud (@fedupteacher.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T03:26:15.839Z

John, buddy, you spent DAYS acting like you were deep in thought over Tulsi and The Vaccine Whisperer? What was the holdup—flipping a coin? Reading the tea leaves? Next time, just say NO immediately and spare us the dramatic pause. Even the GOP knows they’re clowns! — Liberal Donald J. Trump (@notdontrmp.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T02:59:18.127Z

Via the Bad APP:

Why so many accounts that I’m following are fucking thanking him after he voted for Bondi. WTAF? Y’all think we’re going to nice play ourselves out of this fascist shitshow? I thought we were better. My bad. https://t.co/vBb7liLOlY — Amy Abercrombie ☮️ Resister Anti-Fascist (@amylabercrombie) February 7, 2025

This isn't a joke, John. It's not time to play footsie with fascists, especially while Democracy is on the brink. And it's OK to be pro-Israel without wanting to displace millions of Palestinians in Gaza. Ethnic cleansing is bad, mmkay?