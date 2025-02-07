Fetterman Announces Decision On RJK, Jr. Tulsi Gabbard, And Vought

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman sure has been putting us through changes lately. In December, Fetterman claimed the federal cases against Hunter Biden and the New York hush-money case against Donald were both “politically motivated” and deserving of pardons. The Pennsylvania Democrat even went to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. In return, Donald lavished praise on Fetterman, a man he once accused, without evidence, of abusing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl.
He was the only Democrat in favor of several Trump cabinet appointments, including Attorney General Pam Bondi. But now he took to Bluesky and the BadApp to say he will vote against confirming former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as DNI and against confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as HHS secretary.
I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings.
After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations.
He's also a no on Vought:
Vought was confirmed by Senate Republicans, who seem OK with the Project 2025's co-author.
Kennedy's former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, replied to Fetterman's post, calling the lawmaker a "lazy slob."
How about the other wackadoodles, John? Bondi is corrupt. And, of course, he's been silent about unelected President Elon Musk digging around in our Treasury. It's as if we're watching the world's biggest heist in history, and he wasn't saying anything about it. Well done, though, about not voting for the brainworm guy and the Russian asset. It shouldn't have been a hard decision, though.
Jinkies, I wonder if it had anything to do with this:
On Wednesday, mounting anger and frustration among Democratic voters across Pennsylvania exploded into the streets. And while the main target was President Donald Trump, Democrats also had some choice words for one of their own: Sen. John Fetterman.
“It seems like as soon as he went to Mar-a-Lago, things changed,” said Patty Lengel, who traveled from Lebanon, Pa., to take part in a Harrisburg protest. “He went down to kiss the ring.”
In downtown Pittsburg, demonstrators were chanting, “Fetterman! Fetterman! Do your job!”
Bluesky users were unforgiving:
Via the Bad APP:
This isn't a joke, John. It's not time to play footsie with fascists, especially while Democracy is on the brink. And it's OK to be pro-Israel without wanting to displace millions of Palestinians in Gaza. Ethnic cleansing is bad, mmkay?