Junior Trump Smears Vindman As 'Leftist Veteran' On Trump TV

Uday the Stupid aka Donald John Trump Junior opened his mouth and spewed toxic waste across the landscape in order for it to land on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman while on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning. Clearly they are deeply concerned about the decorated veteran's testimony to the impeachment committees on Tuesday and are pulling out all the stops to discredit him.

“There’s no there there,” Trump Jr. assured viewers. “They do usual thing, they bring in another guy that they believe is beyond reproach. Like they did with Mueller.”

He's a witness to a despicable abuse of power. Mueller wrote a 400-page report about the Trump political enterprise based on facts. Both are beyond reproach.

He goes on to complain that Vindman is "talking to the Ukraine or he wanted to edit the transcript." Note to Junior: It's not THE Ukraine -- Just Ukraine will do. It hasn't been THE Ukraine since the Soviet Union dissolved.

Can we also just say that there is no transcript? It's these kinds of details that turn facts into disinformation, and when you've got a stupid boy like Junior on Trump TV who needs any Russian disinformation campaign anyway?

Kilmeade and Uday go on to make false equivalences with Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Flynn before laying the real smear on Vindman. In the process of defending Tulsi Gabbard, he also outed her as an ally. She is also not a "leftist" as Captain Stupid drives home.

"You only get total absolution if you are a leftist veteran," Uday groused. "Not a veteran, just a leftist. If you’re on their side, you can do no wrong.”

Kilmeade actually had the stones to point out that there's nothing out there which would say Vindman is a leftist, but Junior brushed him off. “Oh yeah, of course, sure," he replied with a rhetorical wave of the hand.

So much nonsense, so little time.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr remind me, when did you serve in uniform? https://t.co/Sxb1aHxe4c — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2019

So much interesting here.



Donald Trump Jr. recirculates the insinuation that Vindman was working for the Ukrainians.



Brian Kilmeade hails Michale Flynn, who *was* working for Turkey as a foreign agent.



Trump Jr. lets cat out of bag about Tulsi Gabbard as a Trump supporter https://t.co/X7i7xb8hnD

And note that anyone contradicting his father is, ipso facto, a “Leftist.” It’s just sick. https://t.co/qTR3VgPRmh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 30, 2019

Sadly, this about sums it up. https://t.co/BQ97bqlTyu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 30, 2019

They don’t seem to get that Tulsi Gabbard is a politician & as such opens herself up to questions & criticism. The Lt. Col. is an NSC employee obeying a subpoena & not willing to purger himself for a compulsive liar. Flynn was breaking FARA laws & struck a plea deal. — Mimi (@madams115) October 30, 2019

Here's the deal.

His JOB=EDIT transcripts

If he WAS "working for U"-it would NOT NEGATE the FACT-

TRUMP WAS EXTORTING UKRAINE

Everything else-is immaterial.#POTUSisAnEXTORTIONIST🇷🇺



AND #POTUSusesMilitaryAsMercenaries😭🇺🇸 — Shelley (@persisting2017) October 30, 2019

I cannot understand why anyone wants to hear with this goon has to say. It's not as if he has ever worked for anything in his life. He's just a guy with a silver spoon in his mouth who opens his mouth frequently and his father's words come pouring out. — Cinnamon Roll (@cnmnrol) October 30, 2019

By the way, isn't Junior supposed to be running the business? What is he doing on Trump TV spreading disinformation?