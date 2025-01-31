Drinking From A Firehose: Some News You Might Have Missed

The amount of information is overloading us all, and it's designed to. So we will occasionally do a roundup of things people might want to know about, but don't yet warrant a full post. Let us know if you find it useful.

Trump Tariffs Could Hurt Oil Companies and Increase Gas Prices

Costco to raise hourly pay for most US store workers to over $30

Something Wicked This Way Comes: Trump, Feds and Workplace Safety

Employment lawyer discusses what Trump offer to federal employees to resign would do

How RFK Jr.’s assurances to senators contradict his past remarks

These prices could climb within days if Trump slaps tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Trump Unravels Biden’s Environmental Justice Policies, Eliminating Help for Black and Latino Communities Hurt Most By Pollution

Appeals court upholds New York voting rights law, reversing lower court

Greenlanders overwhelmingly oppose becoming part of the United States, poll shows

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, former Black Hawk pilot, on flying in area where crash occurred

Elon Musk Plans To Take Over GSA Next -- With A Disturbing Plan Of Action

FDA approves painkiller designed to eliminate the risk of addiction associated with opioids

Donald Trump Impeachment Petition Gets 100,000 Signatures

US aid was long a lifeline for Eastern Europe. Trump cuts are sending shockwaves through the region

Measles cases reported in Texas as vaccine rate against the disease has fallen

Senior U.S. official to exit after rift with Musk allies over payment system