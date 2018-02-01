Thursday Twitter Roundup: Stories You Might Have Missed
BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018
Seems to me this knocks out Cong's request Trump declassify memo. House Rule X that Nunes invokes requires "a determination by the select comte that the public interest would be served by such a disclosure"+comte vote. Here, comte voted on wrong doc! Incompetent even at duplicity https://t.co/7pqxLswRZ8
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) February 1, 2018
President Obama: 48 million on 11 outlets in 2010
- George W. Bush: 52 million on 8 outlets in 2002
- Bill Clinton: 45.8 million on 4 outlets in 1994.
“Trump’s initial SOTU, the third longest in history, is now also the least watched address in nearly a quarter of a century.” https://t.co/e6DJ2ZeF2F
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 1, 2018
In a meeting with Rod Rosenstein, President Trump wanted to know where the special counsel’s Russia investigation was heading — and he wanted to know whether the deputy attorney general was “on my team” https://t.co/el3p8lygcU pic.twitter.com/gdrrQmQGPw
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 31, 2018
IC source who has been a ghost for over a year signals:
"Shit is about to get real."
OK.
AND?
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 1, 2018
Bob Brady, leader of Philly's Democratic Party, is not running for reelection to Congress. He announced it in an Eagles shirt, at a luncheon where ward leaders ate hoagies. https://t.co/1FaoiHtUkg
— Laura McCrystal (@LMcCrystal) February 1, 2018
Labor Dept. Ditches Data on Worker Tips Retained by Businesses https://t.co/1Auxwxny2H
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) February 1, 2018
No. 3 U.S. diplomat Shannon stepping down: AP https://t.co/a44kTqT87z
— Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) February 1, 2018
FBI has 'grave concerns' about Nunes memo – as Democrat says it was 'secretly altered' https://t.co/thjognIQRL
— TIME (@TIME) February 1, 2018
I had many fights with Congressional Dems over the years on national security matters. But I never witnessed the type of reckless partisan behavior I am now seeing from Nunes and House Republicans. Absence of moral and ethical leadership in WH is fueling this government crisis. https://t.co/KEUrsgtqhp↓ Story continues below ↓
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 1, 2018
Schoolchildren across the US are plagued by air pollution that’s linked to multiple brain-related problems, with black, Hispanic and low-income students most likely to be exposed to a fug of harmful toxins at school, scientists and educators have warned. https://t.co/ZhT2eGiHU9 pic.twitter.com/LLJNNRj6K2
— Guardian US (@GuardianUS) February 1, 2018
https://t.co/zF5UBuo4PW?amp=1
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 1, 2018
FBI Director Christopher Wray has told the White House he opposes release of the GOP memo because it contains inaccurate information and paints a false narrative, per @cstrohm @HouseInSession.https://t.co/1IFgZ3ZTan
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 31, 2018
Twitter’s notifications regarding Russia meddling in the 2016 Presidential election went from 690K last week to 1.4 million this week. But Trump and his supporters are sure none of this impacted the vote! https://t.co/ZnzAm9p5ST
— Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) February 1, 2018
Oh my GOD https://t.co/zPOLw8l4ye
— Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) February 1, 2018
Comments