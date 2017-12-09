Weekend Twitter Roundup: Things You Should Read
This Luntz/Vice focus group on Roy Moore has it all pic.twitter.com/y9iRx2oeQ2— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) December 9, 2017
This is one of those times I strongly agree with Jonathan Chait, so if you only have time to read one, read this:
The total moral collapse of the Republican Party has cleared the path for Trump to fire Mueller and kill the Russia investigation. A must read this weekend by @jonathanchait https://t.co/MhMssXGbel
— Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) December 9, 2017
"I have to think the conservative Christians who care about abortion are voting for Roy Moore no matter what." https://t.co/NCSk1z68qo #alpolitics #GOP #reprorights
— Teddy Wilson (@reportbywilson) December 9, 2017
From a musclebound Superman to ice hockey player to jet pilot, Vladimir Putin plays various heroic roles in paintings at a Moscow exhibition called "Superputin" pic.twitter.com/z3jfhVQWYa
— AFP news agency (@AFP) December 9, 2017
“We felt the full brunt of uranium contamination and lost a whole generation of men who were mining or milling uranium.” - Navajo Nation Council delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty https://t.co/YCYeYQP0zl #StandWithBearsEars! @SecretaryZinke @WhiteHouse #MonumentsForAll
— Protect Bears Ears (@savebearsears) December 9, 2017
Inside The Botched Raid That Left Four US Soldiers Dead In Nigerhttps://t.co/i0P3fWBrBV@nickswicks @BuzzFeedNews
— Mark Schoofs (@SchoofsFeed) December 9, 2017
Standing aggravates my bone spurs. https://t.co/zDnoLcscqH
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 9, 2017
Democrats make it official. Cardin and Booker are putting a hold on K.T. McFarland’s nomination to be Ambassador to Singapore after the new reporting on her conversation from Mar-a-Lago with Flynn about Kislyak. pic.twitter.com/R379LOFMEB
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2017
Former President Barack Obama says Americans must be vigilant in their defense of democracy or risk following the path of Nazi Germany in the 1930s: https://t.co/eZe7z2BTN4
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 9, 2017
The coordinated effort to discredit Mueller’s investigation is a hyper-partisan attack on the rule of law. One goofy claim is any DOJ official who ever made a modest campaign donation is biased. But don’t expect the barbarians raising this claim to hold Sessions to that standard. pic.twitter.com/ar0NZ1BRf6
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 9, 2017
Another moderate voice in a party gone mad. https://t.co/2y1ATOBdXP
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 9, 2017
Hell of a lead anecdote in @tripgabriel and @juliebosman's deep-dive on women lobbyists who've been sexually harassed in state capitals. https://t.co/pGqcpSxkUd pic.twitter.com/WmKevktD05
— Theodoric Meyer (@theodoricmeyer) December 8, 2017
"The true threat, however, is the delusion that our opinion of science somehow alters its reality. If we say we don’t believe in gravity and we step off the cliff, we’re still going down. Climate is changing no matter how many politicians say it isn’t." https://t.co/5HJuqYcBOu
— Bart Verheggen (@BVerheggen) December 9, 2017
With the 2018 midterms on the horizon, Moscow proposed a sweeping noninterference agreement with the United States, US officials tell BuzzFeed News. The Trump administration said no. https://t.co/7pbeTR5CjH
— Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) December 9, 2017
