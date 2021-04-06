Fox News Doc Wants Everybody Vaccinated, But No Mandates

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News' resident medical TraitorTrump apologist, told FOX Business that he doesn't agree that a fourth wave of COVID will happen because the variants haven't spread enough as yet.

Huh? These cretins downplay every COVID-related news to get their dupes back into the general population to get sick.

And then Siegel attacked Cornell University for requiring students that attend the college to show proof of being vaccinated from COVID.

There was a big spike in positive cases at Cornell last week, so they took it upon themselves to regulate the campus.

President Martha Pollack and provost Michael Kotlikoff said in a statement. "Accordingly, Cornell intends to require vaccination for students returning to Ithaca, Geneva, and Cornell Tech campuses for the fall semester."

This is in Cornell's purview, but if you listen to Siegel, he claims they don't have the legal right to do so.

When host Ashley Webster asked him if more colleges would follow suit, Dr. Siegel cawed, "Yikes!"

He claimed the CDC said organizations can't do it, but that's a lie.

Dr. Fauci said the CDC wouldn't mandate vaccine passports, but that ">private enterprises like universities might.

Fauci said in the interview he believes "individual entities," including theaters and colleges, will be the ones to make the call on passports.

"You could foresee how an independent entity might say, 'Well, we can't be dealing with you unless we know you're vaccinated,'" he said. "But it's not going to be mandated from the federal government."

Dr. Siegel said he loves the vaccines , "But you can't mandate them."

Yes you can, idgit.

"I think teachers should get them, professes should get them, I think students should get him but look, let them give out the vaccines at the University."

"Offer it to the students, don't mandate anything," Siegel said.

The Fox doc loves everything about the vaccines and wants everybody to take them just don't tell them to take it.

Another jerk off Fox medical representative refusing to put the health and safety of the American people at the forefront and instead putting QAnon's first.