Neil Cavuto Praises Fox News's Vaccine Mandate On-air

After battling Covid-19, Fox News host Neil Cavuto returned to the airwaves on Sunday, where he spoke in favor of vaccine mandates.
"I know it's going to get me in trouble," Cavuto told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. "I hear from a lot of people. I've gotten a lot of nasty emails. The same ones: you're a never-Trumper, you're this, we don't trust you, we don't believe a word you're saying. And that's just coming from my family."

"But having said that, I just want to stress here this is not really about me," he continued. "It's not about people's political positions on this. I get that. No one likes to be ordered to get a vaccine. But I can tell you right now, those who have been vaccinated are in a far better position right now to survive this and even handle cases where they come down with this. The numbers prove it."

Cavuto went on to recommend that other organizations adopt the type of vaccine mandate that is in place at Fox News.

"Maybe there's a call for a protocol much like the one that Fox has where you sort of share your vaccine status," he explained. "If you choose not to get vaccinated, you get regular testings so that you are not a threat to spread this to the workforce."

The Fox News host also addressed people who oppose vaccine mandates.

"I get that," he remarked. "I want to stress that I appreciate that. Look, I have a problem with people telling me what to do. Back in college, I had a problem with bouncers. That's a separate story."

"But for God's sake, think of the bigger picture here," Cavuto added. "Get outside yourself and think about those you work with, think about those around you. Think about just keeping them safe."

"Would it kill you to at least look at those all around you?" he pleaded. "I get where you're coming from on this idea of mandates but get a protocol down that satisfies this. So that we're all safe."

Cavuto concluded by insisting that he does not feel unlucky despite his health problems.

"It does make me a changed person," he said. "I don't look at things through a political spectrum. Down to all my shows. I have no time for that. Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths. Stop the suffering. Please, get vaccinated. Please."

