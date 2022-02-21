Neil Cavuto: My Own Viewers Wished Me Dead

Fox News and Business host Neil Cavuto shared some of his nasty viewers’ responses from his recent absence from his programs while he was ill with covid. It wasn't pretty.

Cavuto, is a die-hard Republican that has never been corrupted by the MAGA cult. Because of this, the Fox News host became a target of ridicule by Stepford Trump supporters angry he didn't get with the program and worship God Trump.

If you're not with MAGA and all the lies and conspiracies that brings, you're better off dead, in their view.

"Tell the truth, a lot of you didn't think you would see this day did you and and now you’re relieved," he said.

Cavuto read some emails he received from viewers during his hospitalization with COVID.

"Or Janice, who kindly noted, ‘Dead or alive, as long as he is not on my TV, it's a good day.’

Well, then, sorry about today, Janice," Cavuto said.

Cavuto then went on to give an explanation about his latest absence.

"I did get Covid again, but a far, far more serious strain. What doctors call Covid pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go," he said.

"Some of you who wanted to put me out of my misery, darned near got what you wished for. So sorry to disappoint you, but no, the vaccine didn't cause that," he confirmed.

Cavuto has had cancer and is a high risk person when it comes to the virus, causing the vaccine protection to last for less time in his case.

“But let me be clear, doctors say, had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here. It provided some defense but that is still better than no defense."

Cavuto said it was very scary, indeed.

I wish Cavuto a healthy and safe return back to his job.

I only wish his words would be able to influence some of the anti-vax red state wackos who have been corrupted by many Fox News hosts who actively encourage viewers not to get vaccinated and take proper CDC safety measures.