A Horrified Neil Cavuto Warns Fox Viewers NOT To Take Hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump shocked reporters by declaring that he is taking hydroxychloroquine -- the medicine the FDA says NOT to take -- and FOX News' Neil Cavuto has to wave viewers off of Trump's bad example.
During a press spray on Monday afternoon, Donald Trump shocked the room by declaring that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, in addition to zinc, which may or may not be the truth. Let the video be your guide.

First of all, no. It is doubtful that he's taking this medication. The risks are simply too high and there are no proven benefits to this medication with regard to COVID-19. In fact, it has been shown to be useless and in some cases, dangerous.

Second, his declaration is meant to change the headlines from COVID mismanagement. Or maybe to distract from 90,000 dead Americans. Or perhaps to change the conversation from Pompeo forcing out the State Department Inspector General to a litany of other egregious (and probably criminal) things this mafia administration is doing and has done.

Third, there is no evidence that he's telling the truth. Watch the video. Donald Trump sounds delusional. Nothing he said is moored in reality or truth. Everything he said needs to be treated as a lie until it can be proven true. Easier than the converse.

Well, even FOX News (or at least, some of the hosts), are noticing this. Instantly after Trump lied on national tv, Neil Cavuto jumped on the air and pleaded with viewers not to listen to Trump.

He said, bluntly:

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or in a worse case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I can not stress enough. This will kill you.”

Twitter noticed:

When you've lost FOX News (or at least, Neil Cavuto), you are in deep trouble.

