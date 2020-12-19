Politics
GOP Congressman Announces That He Won't Take The COVID Vaccine Because He's An American

Ken Buck of Colorado made the stunning admission to Neil Cavuto of Fox Business News.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
See, this is what happens when you put irresponsible people in positions of responsibility. They endanger other people with their willful ignorance and inevitably this leads to more people behaving in similar, destructive fashion.

Source: The Independent

A Republican congressman from Colorado announced he would not be taking the coronavirus vaccine because he’s “an American”, a statement that’s sparked controversy among officials.

Representative Ken Buck was asked on Friday about when he would receive the coronavirus vaccine given other members of Congress, such as Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, got the jab.

“I will not be taking the vaccine,” he told Fox News host Neil Caputo. “I’m an American. I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine. I’m more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I am the side effects of the disease.”

Dr Jonathan Reiner on CNN was not impressed, nor was Rep. Eric Swalwell.

“This is just ignorant, anti-vax, science denialism masquerading as libertarianism,” Mr Reiner said on CNN Friday. “The reason for a congressman to be vaccinated now is not simply to protect him from disease, it’s hopefully to protect his community from transmission. When you vaccinate someone hopefully you’re blocking the transmission of the virus and maybe most importantly now for a Member of Congress is to model the kind of behavior we want their constituents to adopt.”

