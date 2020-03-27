Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox Biz Host Tears Into Mnuchin For Downplaying Unemployment: 'They Don't Have JOBS!'

Neil Cavuto was unimpressed with Steven Mnuchin's high-handed spin on the unemployment numbers.
By David

Fox News host Neil Cavuto lashed out at Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday after he suggested on CNBC that unemployment numbers are “not relevant” during a pandemic.

“Mr. Secretary, they are relevant,” Cavuto implored Mnuchin on his Fox Business program. “Those are 3.25 million Americans that don’t have jobs anymore.”

“And you might look at them as aberration,” he continued. “But they matter to those people because you know what? They don’t have jobs!”

Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino agreed that Mnuchin’s statement was “horrible.”

“You’ve got to choose your words very carefully,” Cavuto remarked. “They are human beings who are desperately looking for something.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.