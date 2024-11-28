Biden Warns Trump Not To 'Screw Up' Our Relationship With Mexico And Canada

President Biden called Trump's tariff threats "counterproductive" during a visit to a fire house on Thanksgiving day.

President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized President-elect Donald Trump's announcement that he will implement 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, saying the comments were "counterproductive." "I hope he rethinks it, and I think it's a counterproductive thing to do," Biden said, responding to a reporter's question about his reaction. "The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships," he said during a Thanksgiving Day visit to a fire station in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Trump said Monday on Truth Social that one of his first executive orders would be to hit Mexico and Canada with a blanket 25% tariff. Mexico and Canada are the second and third top suppliers of goods to the U.S., according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The U.S. imports the most goods from China.

Trump, of course, is already lying about his conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and pretending he's solved a problem of his own making on his alternative facts social media platform:

Trump might want to find someone else to try to bully, because so far it doesn't look like things are going so well with Mexico.