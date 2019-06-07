Friday News Dump: Trump Warns Republicans Not To Oppose His Tariffs, And Other News

You don't need me to tell you Trump's tariffs are a disaster, but I guess it's nice to know we're not alone!

Pres. Trump: A lot of people “have no idea what they’re talking about when it comes to tariffs” https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/QhQQDpwLaf — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2019

Fox & Friends host attacks Senate Republicans opposing Trump's tariffs on Mexico https://t.co/9kGfx7kU6l — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 7, 2019

Whatever Trump actually does on tariffs, his what-you-call-a-binding-agreement-I consider-a-suggestion approach is already creating huge, consequential uncertainty 1/ https://t.co/M36TXvp7Po — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 7, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes will face a 2020 Dem challenge from a Fresno Latino businessman who charges the CA GOP congressman has been silent on the proposed “Trump tax” tariffs that he says will slam Central Valley farmers and consumers https://t.co/ZkM5JIUzW5 — POLITICO (@politico) June 6, 2019

The Trump trade war is already hurting jobs. The new tariffs are just a disaster. https://t.co/xLDqryVdZN — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 7, 2019

"Congressional lawmakers...sent a letter to President Donald Trump this morning asking him to help the state's lobster industry that is facing huge losses because of retaliatory tariffs by China.

The letter...calls for relief similar to what Trump authorized for farmers" — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 7, 2019

White House team as economy enters choppy waters:

1) Hassett leaving, no obvious replacement

2) Mnuchin defending president's tax returns

3) Kudlow recovering from surgery

4) Last FOUR Fed picks torpedoed by GOP senators

5) Confusion, discord on tariffshttps://t.co/yx5UCt6H3X — Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) June 7, 2019

The new numbers are the clearest evidence yet that the economic slowdown isn’t a figment of the bond market’s imagination, but something that is happening all around us, even if a few really good jobs reports in a row hid that fact.https://t.co/gKKdx5DVvh — Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) June 7, 2019

“Oh, I’m sorry I thought this was America.” pic.twitter.com/GWs3TDhRs1 — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) June 7, 2019

Senator Mitch McConnell has turned his chamber into a legislative graveyard, opting to devote the Senate floor almost exclusively to confirming conservative judicial nominations and Trump administration appointees https://t.co/LIGc4dEEdn — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2019

The real story behind John Solomon's latest attempt to discredit Mueller is that he appears to be quoting from the classified underlying materials in the Mueller report, which Barr is currently withholding from Congress. @RepJerryNadler https://t.co/uHO1KbTlEk

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Karen Piper (@PiperK) June 7, 2019

.@JoeBiden just came out saying, after listening to women in the last 24 hrs, he WILL repeal the Hyde Amendment. I repeat, Joe Biden just came out against the Hyde Amendment.



Thanks, Joe. For listening to the American people. And thank you to the women who raised their voices. pic.twitter.com/O304t9cANV — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 7, 2019

Great story from Adam Jentleson in @GQMagazine - https://t.co/DzYhIHnYYC — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) June 7, 2019

A man who had discussed bombing Times Square was arrested. The authorities said his plot was "aspirational" and suggested that he posed no immediate threat. https://t.co/SaDFli1ciA — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2019

I'm so happy to share my profile of @MeetMckayla, a 28-year-old student and mom who's challenging House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.https://t.co/cVlWSM0MUd — Addy Baird (@addysue) June 6, 2019

Visited the grave of my friend’s father and witnessed a remarkable ceremony. The letters on the white crosses almost disappear in the brightness of the stone, so a soldier fills the indentations with sand from Omaha Beach to bring the name forward. It sent shivers down my spine. pic.twitter.com/e2G8KvvALt — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 6, 2019

Texas chef @cshepherd13 was just named best chef in the world by the Los Angeles–based luxury lifestyle magazine the Robb Report—and he didn’t even know he was in the running. https://t.co/M13pgSrunT — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) June 7, 2019

According to a recent study by the Pew Research, people believe politicians are most responsible for “fake news,” but journalists are the ones who must fix it.https://t.co/aJjAqA1PS6 — TimKarr (@TimKarr) June 7, 2019

Everyone likes to talk about AI. But these algorithms have a big secret: Developing just one machine learning algorithm has the same carbon footprint as five cars over their lifetime. https://t.co/uu59t2wneY — Fast Company (@FastCompany) June 7, 2019

#HubbleFriday Shown here, NGC7773 is a beautiful example of a barred spiral galaxy. Astronomers think that these bar structures emerge later in the lifetime of a galaxy, as star-forming material makes its way towards the galactic center: https://t.co/9NYNxe6nSP pic.twitter.com/cgj1PN9Dcu — Hubble (@NASAHubble) June 7, 2019

Did you know your trunks have been filling the ocean with plastic every time you go swimming? https://t.co/tJavNrKImn — Fast Company (@FastCompany) June 7, 2019

And finally, because Trump is still in the White House and we all need to feel good about something, watch Deztin Pryor, of Clarksville, Tenn., talking to baby Kingston: