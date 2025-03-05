Giant Talking Yam Makes Menacing Comments About Getting Greenland

Rep. Jasmine Crockett called out the Talking Yam as “really psychotic” for saying the United States would gain control over Greenland “one way or the other.” It's all so exhausting, isn't it? Via HuffPost:

“I don’t even know why we’re fighting with Greenland,” she told Adam Mockler of the progressive MeidasTouch Network following Trump’s Tuesday speech before a joint session of Congress. “Why are we fighting with Greenland? We’re fighting with Canada, we’re fighting with Mexico, yet we’re in love with Putin? What is happening? Like, this is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the fuck up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

Trump said during his speech that he supports Greenland’s right to determine its own future and that it would be welcomed into the United States if it chose to do so. But then his comments took a turn. “We need [Greenland] really for international world security, and I think we’re going to get it,” he said. “One way or the other, we’re going to get it.” Trump reportedly floated obtaining Greenland ― which is an autonomous territory of Denmark ― during his first term in office but said little about it publicly. That changed after he won last year’s election, when he called taking control over Greenland an “absolute necessity” and suggested taking it by force if needed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in January insisted that the effort “is not a joke” and said obtaining the territory is in the “national interest” of the United States. However, Denmark isn’t open to the idea, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insisting that the territory “is not for sale.” Meanwhile, Danish politician Anders Vistisen bluntly told Trump he can “fuck off.”