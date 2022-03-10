Madison Cawthorn Caught On Video Calling Zelensky A 'Thug'

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn says in the video.
By Ed ScarceMarch 10, 2022

When Trump was scapegoating Ukraine, denying them military aid, and all the rest of that foolishness, there were his parrots, like this one. It's unclear when the video was taken but it could have been recently. And with Cawthorn running in a new district, one that he could lose that is much bluer, stupid sentiments such as this one - attacking progressive voices while backing authoritarian dictators- will not help him.

Source: WRAL

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina told supporters he thought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug"—a comment that runs counter to the overwhelming share of Republicans with a favorable view of the leader fending off a military invasion from Russia.

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn said in a video obtained by WRAL. "Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies."

It was unclear where the video was taken. Cawthorn had a number of events in the state over the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, one hour after WRAL reported the comments, Cawthorn appeared to walk back his remarks, saying on Twitter that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are "disgusting."

"I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he added.

Sure you are, buddy. Sure you are.

And Cawthorn's own propaganda effort on Twitter, rightfully ratio'd into the ground. Liar.

Discussion

