Family Values, Nazi-Loving GOP Congressman Announces Divorce

I am shocked just typing these words: yet another GOP, family touting, Bible thumping, PRO-JESUS AND GUNS AND FREEDOM Congressman announced his separation from his wife. This time it is freshman MAGA Congressman (Q-NC) Madison Cawthorn who just got married 8 months ago.

Ironically, his website has a banner that says "FAITH. FAMILY. FREEDOM." Well, I guess his faith in marriage is gone. Family, also gone. Freedom from marriage, attained.

Now to be clear, no one should celebrate a divorce. That being said, Madison is a Hitler loving, 2nd Civil War stoking, teenage girl harassing, knife wielding, idiot who shirks his Congressional duties to serve as a "husband" to his "earthen vessel" of a wife. Or maybe not, since they are not staying married.

Twitter had thoughts:

Well that was quick, Madison Cawthorn and his new wife are filing for divorce already. pic.twitter.com/GOpuJpI1l9 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 22, 2021

Madison Cawthorn is getting a divorce from his wife. So much for those good Christian values! — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 23, 2021

Madison Cawthorn is getting a divorce. Didn’t they just come back from their honeymoon? — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) December 23, 2021

Cawthorn cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for his divorce which means his wife doesn’t want to be married to a Nazi — Kelly D (@KellDA) December 22, 2021

SNORT

Ginger Luckey should get some advice from Cristina Cawthorn. — PoppaBear (@APoppaBear) December 22, 2021

I guess being married to a psychopathic, Trump-loving Nazi isn't super appealing. Only took 8 months to figure that out, eh?