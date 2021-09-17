Madison Cawthorn Is So Stupid It Hurts

Certain members of the Republican party in Congress are even worse than the Alex Jones type hate shock jocks that permeate the right wing-media complex.

Case in point: on Newsmax yesterday, Rep. Madison Cawthorn told philistine host Grant Stinchfield that any vaccine mandates from airlines are "medical apartheid."

Does this idiot even know what apartheid is?

The stupid, it hurts.

Then Rep. Cawthorn turned to the overall action of traveling on an airplane in the country and showed us how ignorant and myopic a Republican House member can be.

As a prequel, any time Cawthorn says he "thinks" something is up, just assume he's wrong.

"I think that's actually a constitutional violation," Cawthorn said. "Because you actually have a constitutional protected right to free unrestricted travel within the US of America."

It appears Madison Cawthorn just passed the 28th amendment to the US Constitution on Newsmax.

An airline can kick a person off a flight for a number of reasons. and can refuse anyone from boarding a plane if they refuse to show proper identification or are screaming at a TSA member.

Don't forget this is the guy who tried to take a loaded gun onto a commercial flight.