Madison Cawthorn Claims GOP Has Hot Orgy Action

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the male doppelgänger of Marjorie Taylor Greene (lover of the Tantric Sex Guru) told John Lovell that the culture in Washington DC is similar to the Netflix series House of Cards.

Cawthorn says he loved the Netflix series, so Lovell asked if it was a fictitious program or "like a documentary?"

(The Netflix series was a remake of a British version, not that these two were aware of it.)

Cawthorn said, "The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington..."

Cawthorn looks like a teenager hanging out watching a college football game in this interview.

He claims he was asked to go to an orgy while others snorted cocaine. Dude!

Cawthorn claimed all the old dudes who are between 60 and 70, who he looked up to now, are inviting him to orgies.

"Well, hey, we're going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.' What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy," Cawthorn said.

He continued, "Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it's like, this is wild."

Madison is obviously talking about Republicans since he doesn't look up to anyone else. Maybe Newt Gingrich, his new "mentor," sent him an invite?

Cawthorn has been under siege by local papers for his nonexistent representation of his constituents in District 11, as well as for promoting Russian talking points about the Ukraine president. This appears to be an attempt to make himself out to be a choir boy instead of the ex-husband of a Russian honeypot.

Spilling secrets with no proof or actual names -- to shift the focus of his upcoming election away from him and on the depraved people working in D.C.?

Nice try.