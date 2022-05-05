GOPers Are Pulling Out ALL The Stops To Attack Madison Cawthorn

Don't think I'm sympathetic to the Hitler-loving Baby Nazi insurrectionist bigot, because I'm not, not even a little. ("When your enemy is drowning, throw him an anvil," is my philosophy.) I'm just making the observation that Republicans are pulling out all the stops to attack young Madison Cawthorn, coincidentally since he talked about drug-fueled orgies in Washington.
Which would seen to have the opposite effect, right? Because if I'm married to a Republican congressman, and I see them going after Maddie with everything they've got, I'm making appointment with all the best divorce lawyers so that I can Iock them down before hubby gets to them.
Last night, someone sent the Daily Caller a video of a naked Cawthorn doing a classic asshole frat house move, implying he was being intimate with his cousin. If it were true, the only complaint I would have is, don't have your significant other on the payroll. Big freaking no-no!
But the Daily Caller spread it all over the interwebs, because of course they are part of the Republican oppo machine and do what they're told.
Let the Republicans do their dirty work. Don't be distracted. There are some real issues here.