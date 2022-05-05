GOPers Are Pulling Out ALL The Stops To Attack Madison Cawthorn

Don't think I'm sympathetic to the Hitler-loving Baby Nazi insurrectionist bigot, because I'm not, not even a little. ("When your enemy is drowning, throw him an anvil," is my philosophy.) I'm just making the observation that Republicans are pulling out all the stops to attack young Madison Cawthorn, coincidentally since he talked about drug-fueled orgies in Washington.

Hey just a note to the GOP in DC. Releasing literally all the oppo on Madison Cawthorn is only making people think the cocaine orgies are real. — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) May 5, 2022

Which would seen to have the opposite effect, right? Because if I'm married to a Republican congressman, and I see them going after Maddie with everything they've got, I'm making appointment with all the best divorce lawyers so that I can Iock them down before hubby gets to them.

Rhonda, you always have the best responses! pic.twitter.com/iC9UUxBNV1 — 💙Jo💙 (@JoTheIndigoSnow) May 5, 2022

Last night, someone sent the Daily Caller a video of a naked Cawthorn doing a classic asshole frat house move, implying he was being intimate with his cousin. If it were true, the only complaint I would have is, don't have your significant other on the payroll. Big freaking no-no!

But the Daily Caller spread it all over the interwebs, because of course they are part of the Republican oppo machine and do what they're told.

Let the Republicans do their dirty work. Don't be distracted. There are some real issues here.

The really important thing about the Madison Cawthorn video is that Clarence Thomas’ wife tried to overthrow the U.S. government — Santiago Mayer 🌻 (@santiagomayer_) May 5, 2022

The really important thing to keep in mind about the Cawthorn video is that 92% of House Republicans voted against lowering the cost of insulin and we really should be talking about that more. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 5, 2022

If GOP operatives can collect this much compromising material on a member of Congress (Madison Cawthorn), imagine what a foreign intelligence service — like, say, Russia’s — could collect by inviting a bunch of congressmen and millionaires to come visit Moscow for a few days. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) May 5, 2022

Madison Cawthorn erred, grievously, by…

-Bragging about visiting Hitler’s bungalow❌

-Encouraging an insurrection ❌

-Acting criminally with his gun and his car❌

-Alleged lewd acts toward women ❌

-Telling about the cocaine orgies ✅ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 5, 2022

What consenting adults choose to do in their own home is not what my campaign is about.



The people of #NC11 deserve affordable healthcare, fair wages, better schools, investments in infrastructure, and constituent services.



I’m running to help the people Cawthorn has hurt. — Katie Dean (@ElectKatieDean) May 5, 2022