Despicable Cawthorn Launches Ageist Attack Against Biden

if anyone needs to be removed from office, it's this North Carolina creep.
By John AmatoFebruary 3, 2022

The fool from North Carolina didn’t approve that the Pentagon redeployed 3000 troops to help NATO and our Eastern allies.

Representative Cawthorn, who serially soils the honor of being a US Congressman, ranted against Biden on the House floor.

"Madam Speaker, the sons and daughters of America are not foot soldiers for your party's inept, geriatric despot. They are not expendable pawns to be dispatched at the whims of an idiot, tossed carelessly around the world to godforsaken caves and bloody sandboxes. They are Americans, worthy of honor and dignity. The only salute from them Joe Biden deserves involves one finger," Cawthorn said.

Republicans no longer disagree in coherent adult terms. It's all about getting their rants featured on Newsmax.

Many, like Cawthorn, use teenage rank outs and slurs to attack their rivals. Is OANN listening? Mission accomplished.

Rep. Cawthorn's hostility toward our ally Ukraine makes a person wonder. Is he getting funds from Russian operatives?

This would ring true, especially since critics of his have speculated that Cawthorn may have married a Russian honey pot.

That's not me saying it, but others. They told me, so I must pass that on to you.

When Biden takes a strong move against Putin, Republicans become Putin's press secretary.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue