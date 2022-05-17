Cry More, Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn went down in FLAMES Tuesday night, losing his reelection bid in NC11 after a full court press from both the left and the right following a straight up avalanche of negative publicity, starting with his talk about GOP-led cocaine orgies, photos wearing women's lingerie, naked humping a male in bed to a litany of other things. There was even an attempt to disqualify him the ballot following his participation in the insurrection.

The knives were OUT for him.

Well, he is officially done now.

Remember this tweet?

Cry more, lib. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

This is the update:

After a super close race, Dave Wasserman (@redistrict) officially called it:

I've seen enough: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has lost renomination to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the #NC11 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Cawthorn LOST.

According to MSNBC, he called Chuck Edwards and conceded.

Twitter EXPLODED:

It's over: Trump-backed candidate Madison Cawthorn has just lost his North Carolina Congressional primary.



Good riddance! — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 18, 2022

It took 18 months but...payback is a bitch you little punk @CawthornforNC pic.twitter.com/2CcZv7V4MU — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 18, 2022

FORMER Congressman Madison Cawthorn!



Say it with me. And for the women who have been victims. SAY IT WITH ME. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) May 18, 2022

If both Madison Cawthorn and Mehmet Oz lose their primaries today, drinks are on me. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) May 17, 2022

Madison Cawthorn is going to be so depressed, the only thing that will cheer him up is a visit to Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 18, 2022

Congrats to @COUNTRY_F1RST supporters for helping to successfully defeat @CawthornforNC! I’d also like to remind Madison that, well, irony is alive and well👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/D3Wmdqq6gv — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 18, 2022

Cry more, loser. Oh, but if you want to tell us about all the cocaine orgies...we are ready to hear all the stories. Start dropping names.