Cry More, Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn went down in FLAMES Tuesday night, losing his reelection bid in NC11 after a full court press from both the left and the right following a straight up avalanche of negative publicity, starting with his talk about GOP-led cocaine orgies, photos wearing women's lingerie, naked humping a male in bed to a litany of other things. There was even an attempt to disqualify him the ballot following his participation in the insurrection.
The knives were OUT for him.
Well, he is officially done now.
Remember this tweet?
This is the update:
After a super close race, Dave Wasserman (@redistrict) officially called it:
Cawthorn LOST.
According to MSNBC, he called Chuck Edwards and conceded.
Twitter EXPLODED:
Cry more, loser. Oh, but if you want to tell us about all the cocaine orgies...we are ready to hear all the stories. Start dropping names.