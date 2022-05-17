Cry More, Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn officially lost his bid for a 2nd term in Congress, going down in flames after a full-on attack from both the left and the right.
Cry More, Madison Cawthorn
Credit: Screengrab/MSNBC
By Red PainterMay 17, 2022

Madison Cawthorn went down in FLAMES Tuesday night, losing his reelection bid in NC11 after a full court press from both the left and the right following a straight up avalanche of negative publicity, starting with his talk about GOP-led cocaine orgies, photos wearing women's lingerie, naked humping a male in bed to a litany of other things. There was even an attempt to disqualify him the ballot following his participation in the insurrection.

The knives were OUT for him.

Well, he is officially done now.

Remember this tweet?

This is the update:

After a super close race, Dave Wasserman (@redistrict) officially called it:

Cawthorn LOST.

According to MSNBC, he called Chuck Edwards and conceded.

Twitter EXPLODED:

Cry more, loser. Oh, but if you want to tell us about all the cocaine orgies...we are ready to hear all the stories. Start dropping names.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue