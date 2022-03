You've read about Rep. Madison Cawthorn spilling the tea about the GOP's orgy-and-coke parties. (I know, I couldn't believe someone would invite him to a party, either!) Well, Republicans (especially the Freedom Caucus members) are up in arms and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is going to chastise him:

Madison Cawthorn's line about "orgies" shows how right wing politics can blow up in your face. Portraying Washington as a cesspool of deviancy should have been a guaranteed winner, but he accidentally hit his fellow Republicans.@paulwaldman1 and me:https://t.co/qb7XhACMph — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 29, 2022

Multiple sources tell me Leader Kevin McCarthy says he plans to talk to freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn over his orgy remarks



Told several House Rs stood up who were upset. They said it wasn’t ok, they don’t believe it, etc — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 29, 2022

Why is Madison Cawthorn protecting the Republicans holding cocaine orgies? Time to name names @RepCawthorn pic.twitter.com/iJtvhipmH8 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 30, 2022

Cawthorn’s orgies-and-drugs comment stirs trouble within Freedom Caucus - POLITICO https://t.co/ocgdDPWjOX — FirstHaitiMedia (@FirstHaitiMedia) March 30, 2022

So far the orgies have dominated the conversation, but I actually think it's Cawthorn's fluency with the term "key bump" that is the interesting tell here. pic.twitter.com/fRXTnNnQ26 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 29, 2022

Madison Cawthorn was invited to sex parties but is it fair to describe them as orgies? That depends on who you ask. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) March 29, 2022

NEW: Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) just denied Madison Cawthorn’s claim that Republicans invited him to cocaine orgies, saying that many GOP lawmakers “go to bed at 9pm and still use fax machines and flip phones,” so they would never invite him to cocaine orgies, per @politico. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 29, 2022

Can confirm that House Republicans complained today about Cawthorn’s “orgy” & “cocaine” remarks.



Specifically, members said that if it’s true, he needs to name names because otherwise it unfairly maligns the entire institution.



McCarthy promised to speak with him about it. https://t.co/iiUVy5Seor — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 29, 2022

Just remember: A hit dog hollers!