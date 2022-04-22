GOP HYPOCRISY: Madison Cawthorn Has A Thing For Ladies Underwear

The uber Christian was caught on film enjoying himself in drag.
Screenshot of photos obtained by Politico by former Cawthorn associate.Credit: Twitter screen shot
By John AmatoApril 22, 2022

Politico is reporting that they obtained several photographs of the embittered North Carolina Congressman up for reelection dressed up in ladies lingerie.

Like so many Republicans, a true homophobic Rep. Cawthorn wraps himself in the Bible, while being a shill for the NRA. Guns and Jesus shouldn't mix at all but Republicans have corrupted religion to suit their power dynamic.

POLITICO could not independently verify the photos, which are screenshots of original images. They were provided to POLITICO by a person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign. A second person formerly close to Cawthorn and his campaign confirmed the origin of the photos.

In the photos, he is wearing a distinctive pendant necklace that has appeared in other images and videos of Cawthorn. The photos have started to circulate among political rivals.

There is no crime dressing up like this at all and many people enjoy it, but when Cawthorn vilifies the LGBTQ+ Community for their appearances and he does this? That's f**king hypocrisy to the nth degree.

I wonder if this is a GOP hit job on Madison? Either way, calling President Zelenskyy a "thug," and claiming he was offered cocaine and orgies from his Republican colleagues have not served him well.

Twitter had thoughts:

And here's ole Madison himself:

screen_shot_2022-04-22_at_3.04.53_pm_0

