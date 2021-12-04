Cawthorn Declares Women Are 'Earthen Vessels'

In a crazy Christian fascist rant, Cawthorn claims women are nothing more than God's vessels to be impregnated.
By John AmatoDecember 4, 2021

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a member of some weird Christian fascist cult, equated being pregnant to being an underdeveloped photograph, where women are but God's "earthen vessels."

While the Supreme Court (that was stolen from the American people by Mitch McConnell, to be a vessel for Christian fascists) contemplates destroying Roe v. Wade, nutjobs like Cawthorn spew religious nonsense on the floor of Congress.

There's a reason the framers separated church and state - Cawthorn is the perfect example.

The North Carolina rep ranted on the House floor against a women's right to choose, bloviating about health and bodies of half the population for whom he has zero respect.

"Precious works of our creator,"he said.

Cawthorn continued, "Eternal souls, woven into earthen vessels, sanctified by Almighty God, and endowed with the miracle of life are denied their birth by a nation that was born of freedom. God's breath of life blown away by the breath of man."

This is truly disturbing. Especially coming from the man accused of sexual assault and "predatory behavior" by multiple women.

Trying to imitate early American poets, just failing very badly, Cawthorn said, "Perhaps when science darkens the soul of the left our nation will we repent."

Huh? Science is the light of creation, Madison. Knowledge has elevated the world from the dark ages, and replaced fairy tales, legends, superstitions, and ancient myths with real progress and freedom for many.

These creeps taking over this country is a real risk in 2022.

Republicans want to turn America into an actual Gilead, a theological haven for the most extreme religious views ever imagined. Don't let it happen.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue