Cawthorn Declares Women Are 'Earthen Vessels'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a member of some weird Christian fascist cult, equated being pregnant to being an underdeveloped photograph, where women are but God's "earthen vessels."

While the Supreme Court (that was stolen from the American people by Mitch McConnell, to be a vessel for Christian fascists) contemplates destroying Roe v. Wade, nutjobs like Cawthorn spew religious nonsense on the floor of Congress.

There's a reason the framers separated church and state - Cawthorn is the perfect example.

The North Carolina rep ranted on the House floor against a women's right to choose, bloviating about health and bodies of half the population for whom he has zero respect.

Truly one of the most disturbing things I’ve witnessed in a long time. A Congressman, in a bid to overturn Roe V Wade and deny American women reproductive rights. Publicly referred to them as “Earthen vessels, sanctified by Almighty God.” Give me strength. pic.twitter.com/LvYM46GRVN — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 3, 2021

"Precious works of our creator,"he said.

Cawthorn continued, "Eternal souls, woven into earthen vessels, sanctified by Almighty God, and endowed with the miracle of life are denied their birth by a nation that was born of freedom. God's breath of life blown away by the breath of man."

This is truly disturbing. Especially coming from the man accused of sexual assault and "predatory behavior" by multiple women.

Complaining that "our culture today is trying to completely demasculate all the young men," Rep. Madison Cawthorn issues a plea to parents: "If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster." pic.twitter.com/v7b0pN3RA3 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 18, 2021

Trying to imitate early American poets, just failing very badly, Cawthorn said, "Perhaps when science darkens the soul of the left our nation will we repent."

Huh? Science is the light of creation, Madison. Knowledge has elevated the world from the dark ages, and replaced fairy tales, legends, superstitions, and ancient myths with real progress and freedom for many.

These creeps taking over this country is a real risk in 2022.

Republicans want to turn America into an actual Gilead, a theological haven for the most extreme religious views ever imagined. Don't let it happen.