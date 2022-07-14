Despicable Republican Claims Women Are Killing Healthy Born Babies

During Wednesday's House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, pro-choice activists leveled South Carolina's Rep. Ralph Norman's horrific attempts to claim "women support killing already born and healthy babies."

That would be murder, Ralph.

Republicans are so corrupt that it doesn't matter what witnesses say to them at hearings, because Reps like Norman ignore the answers and fill in the blanks with whatever insane claim they make.

Norman, another old white guy, refused to consider that abortion services are part of women's health care.

Instead, Norman claimed women kill their already born babies just for the hell of it.

"I assume you agree with infanticide, the killing of a child perfectly healthy child?" Rep. Norman asked.

(Is this the new talking point these fuckers have come up with?)

Ms. Lopez responded, "I do not agree with the basis of your question," and believes abortion is health care. She had to repeat her answer again.

Rep. Norman ignored her answer and said she agreed with killing healthy-born babies.

Rep. Renitta Shannon from Georgia got up in his face and took a firmer stance against this cretin after he tried to badger her answers.

"Do you agree with infanticide?" he asked.

Rep. Shannon said, "Well, I think you’re using inflammatory language to describe a situation that does not happen. We don’t have infanticide happening. Doctors would not do that, and neither would folks who have carried pregnancies...

"Do you agree if a healthy child is born, that it’s that woman’s right to decide if it lives or dies?" Norman asked again.

Norman then proceeded to interrupt her answer.

"Excuse me. I’m answering it. Do you wanna answer it, or do you wanna keep talking over witnesses? What I’m telling you is, nobody would carry a pregnancy and then decide on a Monday, because they are bored, that they want to have an abortion. That’s ridiculous, and it’s inflammatory, what you’re saying. You’re talking about families who are in tough situations where folks have been excited about carrying a pregnancy. Most of the abortions that happen later in pregnancy are really tragedies where it’s really a disappointment for everyone involved," she said.

Rep. Norman didn't get the response he wanted, said, "I take it with all those words, you do agree with basically murdering a child after they’re born."

That's not what she said to this ridiculous f**kwad.

Fatima Goss Graves was up next and refused to comply with his lunacy as well.

"I have to say, Congressman, how you just characterized the representative’s statement is extremely inflammatory and the type of thing that is dangerous," Graves said.

Rep. Norman kept spewing more garbage...

She said, "Part of it is because of this sort of inflammatory and outrageous language. It’s not ok."

Rep. Norman's time expired as he continued to claim women want to murder healthy babies after they are born.

This is beyond the pale.