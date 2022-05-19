Jesse Watters Smears Older Women For Protesting Abortion Bans

Jesse Watters made his name at Fox by ambushing and harassing people for the misogynistic Bill O’Reilly (before he was fired for abusive behavior, of course). That’s the same Bill O’Reilly who has blood on his hands for the murder of abortion-provider Dr. George Tiller.

Now, serial harasser Watters is suddenly very annoyed that people, especially older women, are protesting in front of Supreme Court justices' homes. According to "pro-life" Watters, older women should just shut up and allow the Supreme Court to take away their daughters’, their nieces’, their grandaughters’ reproductive rights, along with those of all other young women.

WATTERS: There are women who are past their prime, who can't even get pregnant, but you will see them out there, screaming at the top of their lungs, almost resorting to violence because that's just -- it's a religious tenet to these people and we have to understand that. I would stay away from these people all summer. If you hear about a protest in your city, I wouldn't engage. I'd go to the beach. Even on a social level, if it's not your friend or your family, don't involve yourself with that very, you know, turbulent conversation about it. It's really not worth it.

Then, with his perpetual smirk, Watters offered this completely out-of-touch advice:

WATTERS: I would give advice to these protesters, if this does drop the way we think it is. There is a democratic process. You can go, you can petition, you can run for office if you want to. And you know what? If that doesn't work out in your state, you can move states. That's the great part about this republic. You can move states, live a totally different lifestyle if it doesn't work out for you in the state you're living right now.

Maybe Watters should take his own advice and leave the country. Because "pro-life" Watters has suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President should be assassinated and he can't stand the thought of immigrant babies being fed in America.

Fortunately, Twitter came up with some great responses to this a**holery:

Those of us that are "past their prime" are the ones who originally fought to get Roe passed. Damn right we are pissed. — Charon Best - Fully Vaccinated!!! (@CharonLucas1) May 19, 2022

@JesseBWatters Yeah! Almost as bad as those old dudes who can't get it up anymore fighting against reproductive rights! — Ken Scott (@foomper) May 18, 2022

“You shouldn’t have a say if I can’t impregnate you” is a truly creepy route to take in the reproductive rights fight. — jessica (@jessinsco) May 18, 2022

This mfer out here advocating for fetuses and he isn’t even a fetus anymore! — Kristin sends Tots & Pears (@TinPhx) May 19, 2022

Probably doesn't even live in a womb. — Robert Chevaleau (@uNoClimbGorilla) May 19, 2022