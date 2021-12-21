Jesse Watters Proposes Violence Against Anthony Fauci

Jesse Watters uses assassination verbiage to attack Dr. Fauci at the TPUSA rally. Why is he still on Fox News?
By John AmatoDecember 21, 2021

Fox News' Jesse Watters instructed the lunatic fringe at the TPUSA treason conference how to become right-wing trolls in colleges, but then used violent rhetoric to single out their public enemy #1.

The real target is Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Compared to the competent scientist Dr. Fauci, Trump looked like an incompetent fool.

It didn't help Trump's case that he mismanaged and purposely lied to the American people about the severity of Covid.

Of course, the fascists at Turning Point USA blame the competent one. And pair that with threats of violence.

During his speech, Watters went through a how-to-guide on confronting and trolling Dr. Fauci, including having a fake document to whip out to "prove" Fauci funded conspiracies about the origins of COVID.

And then Watters played the assassination card.

"So then he's in trouble. Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush, deadly because he doesn’t see it coming," Watters claimed.

Watters screamed, "This is when you say Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab ---Boom, he is dead! He is dead! He's done!”

Jesse Watters prepared these words prior to this speech and he knows exactly what he's saying and how he's saying it.

No matter how he tries to frame it afterward, he's instructing people to assassinate Dr. Fauci.

He can claim it was all a metaphor afterwards and he will, but in these times, with armed MAGA and QAnon crazies running the GOP?

Watters needs to be fired immediately.

Discussion

