Jenna Ellis Declares Women's Rights Are Limited By God

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis argued on Thursday that the United States is a "Judeo-Christian nation" and should abide by the "limits" God puts on women by banning federal abortion rights.

During an interview with Newsmax, Ellis downplayed the impact on women if the Supreme Court follows through with a leaked decision that would overturn the federal right to abortion.

"This keeps coming up and is going to be debated in the states when the Supreme Court returns the issue back to the states because that's where it belongs," Ellis opined. "This is no different than contemplating end-of-life issues or prohibiting, for example, physician-assisted suicide."

"We understand as a country that life is sacred, life comes from God and that's what it means to be a Judeo-Christian nation, that we understand that God gives life," she added, "and that there are limits on the power of government if legislate concerning these issues."