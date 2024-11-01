Don Jr. Frets: 'Higher Women Turnout' Isn't Great For Us

On his Triggered podcast on Rumble, Don Trump Junior expressed his angst about the high turnout of women in this year's early voting.

Junior was giving props to boxer and Youtuber Jake Paul for endorsing the garbage man.

TRUMP JR.:This was an interesting one. Jake Paul, he gets it. Jake Paul gets it. He has over 20 million subscribers, so hopefully you young men turn out because I'm seeing, you know, there's higher women turnout. That's usually not great for our side. Young men tend to sit it out a lot more.



Daddy garbage is in deep trouble with women voters.

Taking away a woman's right to choose her healthcare and govern decisions about her body will do that for the ladies.