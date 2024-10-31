Tokyo Rose Hannity Gushes Over Trump's Garbage Truck Stunt

Here we go again with Fox selectively editing what Joe Biden said about the speaker at Trump's hate-fest Madison Square Garden rally. This time we've also got Sean Hannity putting Tokyo Rose to shame with this cult-like gushing over Dear Leader's stunt where he came close to busting his ass before being driven around in circles in a garbage truck with his name on it on a tarmac.

Here's the beginning of the segment from Hannity's show this Wednesday, where he takes Biden out of context and doesn't show the rest of what he said, and uses it to repeat Trump's lie that he was attacking "half the country."

HANNITY: The party of unity, the party of joy and happiness and love and peace is added again. According to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, half the country is, quote, garbage. Take a look. BIDEN: Well, let me tell you something. I don't know the Puerto Rican that I know, or Puerto Rico where I'm in my home state of Delaware. They're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. HANNITY: Oh, of course, if you support Donald Trump. According to the Democratic Party, millions of Americans just like you and me, we are a basket of irredeemable deplorables. We are racist, sexist, fascist-loving Nazis who cling to our God, our guns, our Bibles, our religion. And now, apparently, the top Democrat in the White House thinks that we're also garbage.

Trump calls all of us garbage daily , which Hannity thinks is fine. We never see any whine-fests like this one over the words Trump uses. What followed was embarrassing, but we all know Hannity has no shame.

HANNITY: But as the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. And today in Wisconsin, take a look at that. This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.

Donald Trump hitching a very special ride on a garbage truck decked out in American flags, MAGA gear. You can tell a lot about the state of a campaign by optics.

Yeah, here are the "optics" Hannity believes are so wonderful.

Hannity: Take a look at that. This may go down as an iconic epic moment



*shows clip of Trump almost falling on the ground* pic.twitter.com/VCxPZ0CEOT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2024

Which was followed by Hannity also gushing over the rest of the campaign stunts Trump we've seen from Trump over the last month or so.

HANNITY: As the Democrats ratchet up the hatred, the name calling, the vitriol, Donald Trump is working at McDonald's. He's telling jokes at the Al Smith dinner. He is comforting people in North Carolina when it matters and working with Elon Musk to get them communications. Generally, in this case, tonight, having a great time. Take a look. TRUMP: I think the Democrats have done a very poor job. We're leading in every state. We're leading big. And I think that the comment paid by really both of them, because there are really two of them, about being garbage, maybe 250 million people, they shouldn't be talking. That's like deplorable for Hillary. This is the deplorable for Hillary. And I think this is worse, actually. For Joe Biden to make that statement. It's really disgusting. […] And I have to begin by saying 250 million Americans are not garbage. […] My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: you can't lead America if you don't love Americans. HANNITY: The problem with the Democratic Party: they are now the party of coastal elites. They are the party that caters to Hollywood, DC, and New York society. Donald Trump knows that without hardworking Americans, the people that really do make this country great, the people that collect our trash, pave our roads, drill for oil, do the fracking, grow our crops, deliver food to stores and trucks, make our food, build our infrastructure, America would come to a grinding halt. You're not going to see Kamala on the back of a garbage truck.

Yeah, Trump, and Hannity for that matter... just a couple of millionaire men of the people. Trump wants to run all of those hard-working people that keep our economy going if, heaven forbid, they happen to be immigrants. And no, you're not going to see Harris making an ass of herself on the back of a garbage truck like this clown.

The absolute state of the Republican Party in 2024 is worshiping a man being driven around in circles in a garbage truck. This is MAGA. https://t.co/jmj9wnfnyx — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 30, 2024

Montage of clips of Trump dragging his right leg over the last few months. He refuses to release his medical records. pic.twitter.com/5Am3xiOdWT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2024

Not sure these are the headlines they were hoping for today pic.twitter.com/qS1Yhnicy5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2024

Getting into the Uber after my ninth Old Fashioned pic.twitter.com/DiqcrHK2GW — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 31, 2024