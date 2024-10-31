Hey, Corporate Media: Who's Really Calling People Garbage?

Our media is in very, very sad shape. I was listening to the news at 5 o'clock this morning, hoping there might be actual information. But no, they were featuring a reporter from The Hill speaking very, very seriously about the implications of Kamala Harris refusing to take responsibility for Joe Biden's slightly garbled statement on Trump's derogatory language at Madison Square Garden -- and the effect on her campaign.
This is always how it works. Select something out of context, repeat it ad infinitum until viewers begin to doubt the evidence of their own ears and are asked about it, over and over, until it drives down their target's poll numbers.
Maybe I missed it, but I haven't seen any media follow up on Trump's Mafia-like insinuations of threats against Michelle Obama after her incredible speech. The whole "don't make me hit you" tone toward a former First Lady. Seems like a big deal, no?
And in the meantime, now Trump's playing on a garbage truck and demanding the full attention he needs so badly.
And by the way, I predicted this over a week ago: