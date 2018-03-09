Guess Who's Calling Out Trump Over Stormy? Mr. Appalachian Trail!

This is the state of the Republican Party: The only Republican to call out Trump over Stormy Daniels is Congressman Mark Sanford. Yeah, the same guy who “hiked the Appalachian Trail.”

Sanford suggested that there would be “hearings” into the matter if it happened under a Democratic president. “What you can’t do is be completely silent on something that is troubling,” Sanford said.

There you have it. Republicans – where there isn’t a clean finger to point.

Yeah, he called it “troubling.” Conspiracy with the Russians – not so much. Not troubling at all.

Let me be the first to remind Sanford that it did happen under a Democratic president. They impeached him.

