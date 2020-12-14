Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Jenna Ellis Doesn't Even Understand What 'Three Branches Of Government' Means

Trying to invalidate over 100 million votes because Trump lost the election is sedition, and the Trump legal counsel is but a symptom of the sickness that infects the GOP and the White House.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Jenna Ellis claims all three branches of government failed to overthrow the election for Trump after the Supreme Court refused to hear the ridiculous Texas suit against the swing states that voted against Trump,

Ellis, a wacko Christian lawyer, is part of Trump's 'legal team,' and went on Newsmax to make these moronic statements. She said, "Across all three branches so far of government. First, you have the executive branch and the problem there is that they change the rules and we know that..."

The Executive Branch means the so-called president Donald Trump. She is so clueless Ellis has no idea what the hell she's talking about.

Ellis then complained about state legislatures who don't want to overthrow the will of the people after a general election, in which they tried to help make it a little easier for Americans to vote and not get infected, sick, and die from a pandemic.

"And now you have the Supreme Court, that really just decided on a political whim, to not hear this case, when clearly you have the interest of 80,000 American voters...," Ellis whined. She's claiming Trump voters were disenfranchised because of the changes in mail-in ballots.

What about the 81 million American voters that voted for Joe Biden?

Ellis continued. "How they (The Supreme Court) can pass on this is shocking.. It's morally outrageous!"

What is truly shocking are the outrageous actions taken by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, their legal misfits, House Republicans, and the attorneys general across this country who committed sedition.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team