QAnon Sure Has Been Quiet Lately. Could This Be Why?

How awkward is this for those mouth-breathing chuds?
QAnon Sure Has Been Quiet Lately. Could This Be Why?
Credit: Anthony Crider/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardFebruary 1, 2026

The latest batch of the Epstein Files is interesting, in a nauseating way. The people of the United States have been gaslit for so long, but now finally the truth is making an appearance. As it happens, the QAnon conspiracy ideology that claimed, without evidence, that the Democratic party was controlled by a cabal of global elites headed up by Hillary Clinton who engage in pedophilia, child sex-trafficking, ritual cannibalism of children, and worship Satan, isn't true. Who knew?

QAnon has been quiet even since batches of the Epstein Files were released, showing Donald J. Trump was mentioned thousands of times in notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's documents. The bizarre movement began when someone known only as Q posted a series of conspiracy theories on the internet forum 4chan, which was founded by Christopher Poole, who went by the online handle "moot."

Well, Poole got a shoutout in the Epstein Files.

(click through for the veiled pizza references)

A central tenet of QAnon was that the mainstream media can't be believed, and that it's fake news if it shows Trump in an unfavorable light. When the rage-filled crowd of rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan, 6th, some were seen with Q-themed banners inside and out of the building.

The movement that insisted it wanted to protect children is suddenly strangely quiet, and now we learn that the founder of the ideology's forum was mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's file by Boris Nikolic.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon