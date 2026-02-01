QAnon Sure Has Been Quiet Lately. Could This Be Why?

The latest batch of the Epstein Files is interesting, in a nauseating way. The people of the United States have been gaslit for so long, but now finally the truth is making an appearance. As it happens, the QAnon conspiracy ideology that claimed, without evidence, that the Democratic party was controlled by a cabal of global elites headed up by Hillary Clinton who engage in pedophilia, child sex-trafficking, ritual cannibalism of children, and worship Satan, isn't true. Who knew?

QAnon has been quiet even since batches of the Epstein Files were released, showing Donald J. Trump was mentioned thousands of times in notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's documents. The bizarre movement began when someone known only as Q posted a series of conspiracy theories on the internet forum 4chan, which was founded by Christopher Poole, who went by the online handle "moot."

Well, Poole got a shoutout in the Epstein Files.

Guys, I mean for crying out loud, there are multiple mentions of *Pizza-related* logistics in the Epstein files.



The real Pizzagate? pic.twitter.com/YIlnfNMg5G — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) February 1, 2026

Christopher Poole on Epstein's list, a legendary internet figure who created 4chan in 2003 at just 15 years old, using the pseudonym "moot".

Poole was 23 years old at the time of the meeting.

He refused a second invitation to meet with Epstein in January 2012. pic.twitter.com/xpvy1FyiQC — Arlete Caetana (@ArleteCaetum) January 31, 2026

A central tenet of QAnon was that the mainstream media can't be believed, and that it's fake news if it shows Trump in an unfavorable light. When the rage-filled crowd of rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan, 6th, some were seen with Q-themed banners inside and out of the building.

The movement that insisted it wanted to protect children is suddenly strangely quiet, and now we learn that the founder of the ideology's forum was mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's file by Boris Nikolic.