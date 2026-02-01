Pete Buttigieg Tosses Trump's Criminality In Kayleigh McEnany's Face

You could tell the former Trump spokespuppet, now Fox host Kayleigh McEnany was none too pleased when former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tossed Trump's corrupt presidential pardons right in her stupid face.

Buttigieg made an appearance on this weekend's Saturday in America, and at the end of a fairly lengthy interview, was asked about Trump's attack on Venezuela and basically kidnapping their President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Buttigieg responded by pointing out the fact that Trump doesn't actually care about drug trafficking, or he wouldn't have pardoned convicted drug trafficker, Honduras Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

MCENANY: I do want to ask you about foreign policy. We've seen Maduro, who is now in custody here in New York City, he will be on trial. And I know initially you were critical of the operation President Trump conducted, but now as we heard from Marco Rubio, 2,000 prisoners released. There have been pastors who have been released. Venezuela says all American citizens have been released. What's your response now with the benefit of hindsight and what would you have done as commander in chief? BUTTIGIEG: Look, there's a lot of dictators around the world that I don't like. Maduro is one of them. That doesn't mean that the US should use force to overthrow them one by one. Anytime we're talking about using force, and I say this as somebody who was sent into a war on the orders of an American president, the bar has to be higher. It has to be in the core security interest of this country. And there has to be no alternative. And I just don't see any evidence of that in the case of Venezuela. And, you know, the rationale that the administration gave was that this was about drug trafficking. But if we're really serious about that, you know, we have yet to hear an answer from the White House on why the president, President Trump, pardoned the president of Honduras, the ex-president who was convicted in an American courtroom of bringing in, think, 400, I can't even remember how many millions of tons of cocaine, of billions of individual doses of cocaine into the United States. How did this criminal get a pardon from President Trump? Did he contribute to the ballroom project? Did he buy some of that cryptocurrency and make the Trump family wealthier? Why are these many fraudsters getting those pardons? And I think the pardon power, whether we're talking about the people who were convicted of beating up cops on January 6th or whether we're talking about the ex-president of Honduras should be a much bigger story in this country.

McEnany was trying to interrupt him during the end of his response and failed, and then couldn't get him off the air quickly enough after repeating the administration's weak response to Trump granting that pardon, and ignoring the rest of what Buttigieg said.

MCENANY: Secretary Buttigieg, I would note that Marco Rubio gave an explanation this week. The president felt that the Honduran president, former, I should note, was not treated fairly. But thank you for your viewpoint. We love having alternative viewpoints here. And we'll be following you. And I know you've already answered. You won't share with us if you're running in 2028, which is why I did not ask. So thank you so much.

I still don't care for Democrats going on Fox, but if you're going to go on there, do what he did here and rub their noses in how awful Trump is.