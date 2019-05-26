Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Trump Slandering Troops With Potential Pardons For War Criminals

Mayor Pete Buttigieg slapped Trump for his draft dodging during Vietnam and for his potential pardon of soldiers who have been either accused or convicted of war crimes.
By Heather
42 min ago by Heather
Views:

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took another dig at Cadet Bone Spurs for his draft dodging during the Vietnam War, and explained to yet another seemingly mystified Villager why no one should continue to pretend to be shocked about the fact that our Liar-in-Chief faked a medical disability, and used his position of privilege so that someone else could go over there and fight and potentially die in his place.

Host Martha Raddatz also asked Buttigieg about Trump's potential pardons for war criminals (after being told to do so by Fox's Pete Hegseth), and Mayor Pete didn't hold back his disgust for Trump on this Memorial Day weekend and what it means for those who serve in our military with his response:

RADDATZ: I want to go to some of the comments the president made about service members who have either been accused of war crimes, or convicted of war crimes. He said, we teach them to fight, and they get treated unfairly, and he is going to look at those cases to see if perhaps they can be pardoned.

BUTTIGIEG: The idea that being sent to war turns you into a murderer is exactly the kind of thing that those of us who have served have been trying to beat back for more than a generation. For a president, especially a president who never served, to say he's going to come in and overrule that system of military justice undermines the very foundations, legal and moral, of this country. Frankly, his idea, that being sent to fight makes you automatically into some kind of war criminal is a slander against veterans that could only come from somebody who never served.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.