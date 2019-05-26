Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Trump Slandering Troops With Potential Pardons For War Criminals

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took another dig at Cadet Bone Spurs for his draft dodging during the Vietnam War, and explained to yet another seemingly mystified Villager why no one should continue to pretend to be shocked about the fact that our Liar-in-Chief faked a medical disability, and used his position of privilege so that someone else could go over there and fight and potentially die in his place.

Host Martha Raddatz also asked Buttigieg about Trump's potential pardons for war criminals (after being told to do so by Fox's Pete Hegseth), and Mayor Pete didn't hold back his disgust for Trump on this Memorial Day weekend and what it means for those who serve in our military with his response: